Dr. Brian Liem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Liem, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Liem, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Liem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liem?
The UW Sports Medicine Clinic is a great place to get care. I had a very short wait, Dr. Liem came in, was friendly, asked where I lived, a bit of chit chat and then he zeroed in on my knee. He was gentle, obviously very skilled, his initial dx was what the x-rays showed. He gave me a few exercises to strengthen muscles around the knee. I now know where to go if I have any problems with my knee or other issues related to sports activites.
About Dr. Brian Liem, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1568622892
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liem works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Liem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.