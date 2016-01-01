See All Hematologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Brian Lewis, MD

Hematology
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Lewis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis works at Tulane Cancer Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulane Cancer Center Clinic
    150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (504) 420-0249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hemophilia
Leukocytosis
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Brian Lewis, MD

    Hematology
    17 years of experience
    English
    1871773705
    Education & Certifications

    TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at Tulane Cancer Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    Dr. Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

