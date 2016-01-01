Dr. Brian Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Lewis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0249
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brian Lewis, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871773705
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
