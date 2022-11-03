See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Brian Lewis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with The Ohio State University Med Center Columbus Oh

Dr. Lewis works at Duke Orthopaedics Of Raleigh in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain and Hip Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Orthopaedics of Raleigh
    3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 204, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 862-5093
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Duke Orthopaedics At Page Rd.
    4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 660-5066
  3. 3
    Duke Raleigh Hospital
    3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 954-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia, Beukes Type Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement, Cementless Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Lewis, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1053507731
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Med Center Columbus Oh
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
