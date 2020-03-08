Overview

Dr. Brian Levitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Levitt works at Brian A Levitt MD, LLC in Decatur, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Snellville, GA and Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.