Dr. Brian Levitt, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Levitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Levitt works at Brian A Levitt MD, LLC in Decatur, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Snellville, GA and Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northside Decatur Urology Surgery Center
    2685 Milscott Dr, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 904-7210
    Georgia Clinic PC
    11912 Jones Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 904-7210
    Brian A Levitt MD, LLC
    1800 Tree Ln Ste 290, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 904-7210
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Brian A Levitt MD, LLC
    4365 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 450, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 904-7210
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Osteopenia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Osteopenia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 08, 2020
    Dr Brian Levitt is caring, intelligent and compassionate with his clients. I am so grateful to have found his office. He answers all my questions and I never feel rushed. His staff is exceptional! I always feel like I am treated with priority, whether it’s over the phone, through a message or in the office. The team is like a family, everyone working together. I’ve never seen a bad attitude in the office. Professional, fun and highly intelligent. What more could you ask for in a physician?
    Noelle Jones — Mar 08, 2020
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1285636977
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Michigan State University
