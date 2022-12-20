Dr. Brian Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Levitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Levitt works at
Locations
1
Bagha and Sahagun, DDS Inc2331 Montpelier Dr Ste B, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 617-5784
2
San Jose Gastroenterology231 Oconnor Dr, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 538-1608
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levitt did a great job with my first health exam. He explained everything to me in a clear way. He was also kind and friendly. All of the staff were great and helpful.
About Dr. Brian Levitt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1235257759
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt works at
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levitt speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.