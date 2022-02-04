See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Brian Levine, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Levine, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at CCRM New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CCRM New York
    810 7th Ave Fl 21, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 290-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Cervical Polyps

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Dr. Levine is truly wonderful and in a league of his own. From my very first visit I knew we were in the best hands possible. He was so thorough, attentive and confident (but in a really hopeful way). He picked up on the root cause of my infertility that other doctors had overlooked or dismissed and he was extremely methodical and data driven as he came up with an individualized treatment plan. He was always reassuring and was around anytime I needed him to answer questions or concerns. IVF can be a scary and daunting process, but Dr. Levine gave us hope, encouragement and a successful first transfer! We can't thank him enough for helping us start our family! Also the entire staff at CCRM NY is just outstanding -- from the front desk staff to the nurses and everyone in between!
    Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770748204
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
