Dr. Brian Levatino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Levatino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Franklin Medical Center, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Jackson Parish Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Levatino works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Clinic A Professional Medical Corp.611 GRAMMONT ST, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 325-2634
West Monroe Endoscopy Center102 Thomas Rd Ste 506, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 388-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Medical Center
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Jackson Parish Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My grandmother is Hispanic she speaks little English. Doctor Levatino took his time with us! he waited patiently for me to translate to my family. We never felt rushed .. I would advise him to my family
About Dr. Brian Levatino, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1740473925
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levatino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levatino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levatino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levatino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levatino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levatino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levatino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.