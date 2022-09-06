Overview

Dr. Brian Leung, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Leung works at Central Florida Bone & Joint Institute in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.