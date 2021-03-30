Dr. Brian Leo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Leo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Leo, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Leo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5430
-
3
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leo?
My husband & I just saw Dr. Leo and was very impressed. He was gentle with his exam and took the time to answer all of our questions. He has a peaceful disposition, polite, and very professional. We are pleased with our choice and are grateful to be in his care.
About Dr. Brian Leo, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376750265
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Florida
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leo works at
Dr. Leo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Leo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.