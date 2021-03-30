See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Brian Leo, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Leo, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Leo works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery
    5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5430
  3. 3
    CCF - West Palm Beach
    525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 463-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Leo, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376750265
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Leo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Leo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

