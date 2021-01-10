See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Brian Lemper, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brian Lemper, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (31)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Lemper, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Lemper works at Brian A Lemper DO Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian A Lemper DO Ltd.
    5950 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 562-3039
  2. 2
    Horizon Internal Medicine LLC
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 272-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • MountainView Hospital
  • North Vista Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lemper?

    Jan 10, 2021
    Dr.Lemper showed concern and compassion for my lower back pain problems. I felt immediate pain relief after my embryonic fluid injections where targeted wete I was experiencing the most back pain. Thank you Dr. Lemper for giving me back some of my daily activities which I beforehand I could not do.
    — Jan 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Lemper, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Lemper, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lemper to family and friends

    Dr. Lemper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lemper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Lemper, DO.

    About Dr. Brian Lemper, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487656153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lemper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemper works at Brian A Lemper DO Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lemper’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Lemper, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.