Dr. Brian Lee, MD
Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
-
1
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic6801 Park Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Kerlan-jobe Orthopedic Clinic2400 E Katella Ave Ste 400, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (714) 937-1338
-
3
Adventist Health-Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 1400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (310) 665-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Pasadena301 N Lake Ave Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 568-9030Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Dr. Lee is an outstanding Sports Medicine, Shoulder and Elbow Specialist. He listens intently, is empathetic, extremely knowledgeable, and personalized. When visiting friends and family on the east coast, I was rear-ended by a truck, and rushed by ambulance to the E.R. When returning to Los Angeles, I made an appointment with Dr. Brian Lee, regarding my shoulder pain. He was comprehensive, and incredible at elucidating my issues. He discussed physical and alternative therapies, potential injections, and explained the different types of shoulder surgeries. I scheduled shoulder replacement surgery with Dr. Lee. When awaking after the procedure, the Doc informed me that all went well. It’s about 5-months after my operation, and my left shoulder is one of the few joints that doesn’t hurt, 2-years post accident. Yes, I still have a ways to go, but between Dr. Lee, my Physical Therapist and my tenacity, I’ll get there.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1811288756
- Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
- University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lee works at
