Dr. Brian Lee, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Maryland Oculoplastic Surgery in Ellicott City, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maryland Oculoplastic Surgery
    3290 North Ridge Rd Ste 250, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 574-4719
    Maryland Oculoplastic Surgery
    9106 Philadelphia Rd Ste 314, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 574-4719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Blepharitis
Stye
Chalazion
Blepharitis

Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Coronary Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Oct 07, 2022
    Patient Review by Mrs. Irene King Brian J. Lee, MD is a Cosmetic and Reconstructive Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon at Maryland Culoplastic Surgery. In August 2022, I flew from the Kansas City, Missouri metro area to Ellicott City, Maryland to have my Bilateral Upper Lid and Bilateral Lower Lid Blepharoplasty done by Dr. Brian J Lee. I truly don’t know where to begin to express my gratitude and appreciation to this outstanding surgeon. He is extremely knowledgeable, kind, pleasant, and professional. I wish all the women in this world could have an opportunity to work with him! There are not enough reviews showcasing Dr. Brian Lee’s outstanding abilities. Dr. Lee, you have all my respect and admiration; thank you for caring about your patients, and also thank you for my first class experience.
    About Dr. Brian Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730376583
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • MetroHealth Hosp-Case Western Res U
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
