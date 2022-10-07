Overview

Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Maryland Oculoplastic Surgery in Ellicott City, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.