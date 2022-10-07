Dr. Brian Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Oculoplastic Surgery3290 North Ridge Rd Ste 250, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (443) 574-4719
-
2
Maryland Oculoplastic Surgery9106 Philadelphia Rd Ste 314, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 574-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Patient Review by Mrs. Irene King Brian J. Lee, MD is a Cosmetic and Reconstructive Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon at Maryland Culoplastic Surgery. In August 2022, I flew from the Kansas City, Missouri metro area to Ellicott City, Maryland to have my Bilateral Upper Lid and Bilateral Lower Lid Blepharoplasty done by Dr. Brian J Lee. I truly don’t know where to begin to express my gratitude and appreciation to this outstanding surgeon. He is extremely knowledgeable, kind, pleasant, and professional. I wish all the women in this world could have an opportunity to work with him! There are not enough reviews showcasing Dr. Brian Lee’s outstanding abilities. Dr. Lee, you have all my respect and admiration; thank you for caring about your patients, and also thank you for my first class experience.
About Dr. Brian Lee, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1730376583
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Cleveland Clinic
- MetroHealth Hosp-Case Western Res U
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Maryland
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.