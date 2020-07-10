Overview

Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Leberthon works at Citrus Treatment Center in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.