Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leberthon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and West Covina Medical Center.
Dr. Leberthon works at
Locations
-
1
Citrus Treatment Center1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 207, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 856-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- West Covina Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leberthon?
I'm not a patient of Dr. Leberthon's, but I had the pleasure of meeting him recently, and I have to say that I have never met such a respectful, intelligent, honest, and caring individual in a long while. He's clearly a talented professional who truly cares about his patients. The way he treats his staff also speaks volumes about his kind heart and modest character. He's a true credit to his profession, and his patients are blessed to be in his care. Here's to a long and prosperous life for Dr. LeBerthon.
About Dr. Brian Leberthon, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326023979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leberthon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leberthon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leberthon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leberthon works at
Dr. Leberthon has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leberthon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leberthon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leberthon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leberthon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leberthon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.