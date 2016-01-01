Overview

Dr. Brian Lea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murray, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Lea works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology in Murray, KY with other offices in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

