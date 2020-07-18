Dr. Brian Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Le, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
North County Eye Center Inc.225 E 2nd Ave Ste 310, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 738-9985
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
Dr. Le listened and explained things well and did not rush through any of my appointments. He seems like someone I would like to hang around with in "real life", and he must be popular as it took months to get my surgery scheduled. Unfortunately the office staff in Escondido is terrible (bordering on rude, did not follow social distancing when it came to the one treatment room with all of the measuring and picture-taking machines).
About Dr. Brian Le, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316969462
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Of Az College Of Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
