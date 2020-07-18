See All Ophthalmologists in Escondido, CA
Dr. Brian Le, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Le, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Le works at North County Eye Center in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North County Eye Center Inc.
    225 E 2nd Ave Ste 310, Escondido, CA 92025 (760) 738-9985

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
S H — Jul 18, 2020
About Dr. Brian Le, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1316969462
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Of Az College Of Med
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Le has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

