Dr. Brian Le, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ut Southwestern University Hospital - St Paul
Dr. Le works at
Cardiology Interventional Vascular Associates9301 N Central Expy Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-6350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists8230 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 3, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 266-6350
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- North Central Surgical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Brian Le is an excellent doctor, not only in expertise but in his personal manner of communicating.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1235138306
- Ut Southwestern University Hospital - St Paul
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
