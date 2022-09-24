See All Radiation Oncologists in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (117)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Lawenda works at GenesisCare in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    GenesisCare
    7379 W Deschutes Ave Ste 100, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 365-1761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Shepherd Medical Center
  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center
  • Lourdes Medical Center
  • Trios Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lawenda?

    Sep 24, 2022
    With his education and knowledge, he ordered testing that resulted in my finding out that MBC had spread into my liver, bones, and lymph node near my liver. Life expectancy would have been 4-8 months without treatment. Since it was found, I will be getting treatment that should slow the progress. This is giving me time to make plans for my death and more time to spend with family. Dr. Lawenda is an awesome doctor that keeps up with the latest in science and technology.
    Victoria — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lawenda to family and friends

    Dr. Lawenda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lawenda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104896794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Radiation Oncology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Med Center San Diego Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC San Diego Revelle College, La Jolla, CA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawenda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawenda has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawenda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.