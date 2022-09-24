Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD
Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
GenesisCare7379 W Deschutes Ave Ste 100, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (209) 365-1761
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Shepherd Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
With his education and knowledge, he ordered testing that resulted in my finding out that MBC had spread into my liver, bones, and lymph node near my liver. Life expectancy would have been 4-8 months without treatment. Since it was found, I will be getting treatment that should slow the progress. This is giving me time to make plans for my death and more time to spend with family. Dr. Lawenda is an awesome doctor that keeps up with the latest in science and technology.
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104896794
- Radiation Oncology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.
- Naval Med Center San Diego Surgery
- Temple University School of Medicine
- UC San Diego Revelle College, La Jolla, CA
Dr. Lawenda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawenda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawenda has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawenda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.