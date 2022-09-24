Overview

Dr. Brian Lawenda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Lawenda works at GenesisCare in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.