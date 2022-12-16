Overview

Dr. Brian Larkin, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Larkin works at Orthopedic Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.