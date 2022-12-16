See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Brian Larkin, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (136)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Larkin, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Larkin works at Orthopedic Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates, LLC
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Really the best possible surgery experience I could have wished for. Dr. Larkin is a highly skilled practitioner who is at the same sensitive to patient concerns. And the final measure of his excellent service is that my procedure went off without a hitch and I am now well on the road to recovery. Can't recommend Dr. Larkin or his excellent staff highly enough!
    Bill O — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Larkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598976490
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University-B-Jh-Slch Consortium Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital Pogram
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Larkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larkin works at Orthopedic Associates in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Larkin’s profile.

    Dr. Larkin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

