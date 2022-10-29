Dr. Brian Langford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Langford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 323 E Hawkins Pkwy Ste F, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 592-5601
Medical Center Tower II7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0096
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very good! Office and staff were wonderful. Dr. Langford, took as much time as I needed and explained everything very well. In using a scope and camera, it was pain free, as they use a spray that deadens the area. Dr. Langford is very friendly and relaxed with his patients.
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
