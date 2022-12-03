Dr. Brian Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Lane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lane?
Initial visit after diagnosis of advance prostate cancer in FL. Listened carefully and answered all questions in a non hurried manner
About Dr. Brian Lane, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1588787006
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.