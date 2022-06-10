Dr. Lally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Lally, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Lally, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Locations
1
Doylestown Emergency Associates595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-2200
2
The Pavilion599 W State St Ste 103, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 880-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was great. Guy is smart and he took lots of time with me and my wife. Made us both feel at ease and what to possibly expect.. Great guy
About Dr. Brian Lally, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1114102407
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally.
