Dr. Brian Lake, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Lake, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Locations
Lake Endocrinology and Diabetes, PLLC13123 66th St, Largo, FL 33773 Directions (727) 477-1039Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 298-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a first Patient Dr. Lake was very informative, seemed concerned about me as a person, I wish more Dr's were like this.
About Dr. Brian Lake, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- University of Florida
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.