Dr. Brian Lahey, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Lahey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Kansas Unviersity Medical Center, Department Of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Lahey works at
Locations
Overlandparkwellness, L.L.C.7011 W 121st St Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 601-5220
- 2 600 W Mechanic Ave, Independence, MO 64050 Directions (816) 521-5540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- New Directions Behavioral Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Perfect psychiatrist very caring.
About Dr. Brian Lahey, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1861527053
Education & Certifications
- Kansas Unviersity Medical Center, Department Of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- Kansas University Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahey accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahey.
