Dr. Brian Lagreca, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Lagreca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Eye Clinic Surgicenter2475 Village Ln Ste 202, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 252-6608
Hospital Affiliations
- Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Legreca and his associates have done an excellent job of cataract removal on both eyes. I could not be pleased more.
About Dr. Brian Lagreca, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Kans Sch Med
- Ami Presbyn St Lukes Hospital
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagreca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagreca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagreca has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagreca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lagreca speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagreca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagreca.
