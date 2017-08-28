Overview

Dr. Brian Labow, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Labow works at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA and Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.