Dr. Brian Kurland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kurland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Kurland, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kurland works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular & General Surgical Specialists of Swfl13782 Plantation Rd Ste 103, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurland?
Dr. Kurland and the entire staff were the most polite and friendly professionals I have encountered.
About Dr. Brian Kurland, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528045747
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Montefiore Albert Einstein College Med
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurland works at
Dr. Kurland has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurland speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.