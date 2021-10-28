See All Vascular Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Brian Kurland, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (75)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Kurland, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kurland works at VASCULAR & GENERAL SURGICAL SPECIALISTS OF SWFL in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular & General Surgical Specialists of Swfl
    13782 Plantation Rd Ste 103, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-8575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Dr. Kurland and the entire staff were the most polite and friendly professionals I have encountered.
    Kevin — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Kurland, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528045747
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor
    • Montefiore Albert Einstein College Med
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Kurland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurland works at VASCULAR & GENERAL SURGICAL SPECIALISTS OF SWFL in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kurland’s profile.

    Dr. Kurland has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

