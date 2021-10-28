Overview

Dr. Brian Kurland, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kurland works at VASCULAR & GENERAL SURGICAL SPECIALISTS OF SWFL in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.