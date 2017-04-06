Dr. Kumasaka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Kumasaka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Kumasaka, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dermatology660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 793-4700
Dominick R Toulouse MD4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 460, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 271-5345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Valley Medical Center
Professional, extremely knowledgeable, excellent communication skills. Positive personality , Couldn't ask for better provider!
About Dr. Brian Kumasaka, MD
- University of Washington
- Virginia Mason
- Providence MC
- University of Washington School of Medicine
