Overview

Dr. Brian Kuhn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Kuhn works at Varicose Vein Centers of Greater Cincinnati LLC in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.