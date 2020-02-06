See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Brian Kucer, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Kucer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Kucer works at Dept of Physical Medicine & Rehab in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Physical Medicine & Rehab
    1513 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 06, 2020
Dr. KUCER is the most knowledgeable and caring Dr. I have ever met. Compassionate and helpful in every sense.
— Feb 06, 2020
About Dr. Brian Kucer, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689793648
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Kucer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kucer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kucer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kucer works at Dept of Physical Medicine & Rehab in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kucer’s profile.

Dr. Kucer has seen patients for Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kucer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kucer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kucer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

