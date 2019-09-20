Dr. Kreul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Kreul, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kreul, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kreul works at
Locations
Brian Kreul3200 Hillcrest Park Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kreul and his staff were amazing!! From consultation through surgery and postop. His bedside manner is great. I felt confident in my decision to choose Dr. Kreul. I had a tummy tuck, breast implants with a breast lift. My results are so wonderful. He is an excellent surgeon. Everyone in the office was so caring and compassionate. Anytime I called with a question I got it answered right away. I just can't say enough great things about him and his staff. I will definitely be back when I decide to have more done and I have recommended him to all my friends and family!
About Dr. Brian Kreul, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Dr. Kreul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreul works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreul.
