Dr. Brian Krabak, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Krabak, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As an athlete, it was wonderful meeting with Dr. Krabak. He took the time to listen to my WHOLE story and was very helpful and knowledgeable!!
About Dr. Brian Krabak, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053352708
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clni
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Sinai Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krabak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krabak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krabak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
