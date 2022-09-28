Overview

Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Kosobucki works at Triad Ophthalmic Physicians, PLLC in High Point, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.