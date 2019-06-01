See All Dermatologists in Clarkston, MI
Dr. Brian Kopitzki, DO

Dermatology
5 (241)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Kopitzki, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Kopitzki works at Clarkston Dermatology in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkston Office
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 215, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 220-4422
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Brighton Dermatology & Regenesis
    6888 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 220-4422
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
  3. 3
    Beaumont Farmington Hills Office
    27900 Grand River Ave Ste 230, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 473-4828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Mucous Membrane Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Porphyria Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pruritus
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Pyoderma Gangrenosum Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Roseola Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Roseola
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xerosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 241 ratings
    Patient Ratings (241)
    5 Star
    (232)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brian Kopitzki, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093977985
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Kopitzki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopitzki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopitzki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopitzki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopitzki has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopitzki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    241 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopitzki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopitzki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopitzki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopitzki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

