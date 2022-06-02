Dr. Brian Koludrovich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koludrovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Koludrovich, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Koludrovich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Independence, OH.
Dr. Koludrovich works at
North Eastern Ohio Podiatry Group LLC5000 Rockside Rd Ste 260, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 475-1324
- Marymount Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very caring and informs you of your situation and makes sure that you’re satisfied with the outcome
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
Dr. Koludrovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koludrovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koludrovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koludrovich speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koludrovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koludrovich.
