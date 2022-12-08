Overview

Dr. Brian Koch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Koch works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Gallatin in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.