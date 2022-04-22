Overview

Dr. Brian Klika, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School (Rosalind Franklin University) and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.



Dr. Klika works at BayCare Orthopedics in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Kaukauna, WI, Manitowoc, WI and Freedom, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.