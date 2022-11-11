Dr. Brian Kleiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kleiber, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kleiber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Kleiber works at
Locations
-
1
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-6501Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Capital Region Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleiber?
I was seen in a timely manner. The nurse and the X-ray technician were friendly and helpful. However, Dr. Kleiber seemed annoyed with me, as if I was wasting his time. I would not have been there if I didn't have pain which hasn't resolved itself. Perhaps he wasn't feeling well; I have seen him other times, and he was always cordial and patient.
About Dr. Brian Kleiber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235331570
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleiber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleiber works at
Dr. Kleiber has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleiber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleiber speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.