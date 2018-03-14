See All Podiatric Surgeons in Berkley, MI
Dr. Brian Kissel, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (142)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Kissel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University and Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Kissel works at Northpointe Foot & Ankle in Berkley, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northpointe Foot & Ankle
    27901 Woodward Ave Ste 110, Berkley, MI 48072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 545-0100
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan - Warren
    29433 RYAN RD, Warren, MI 48092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 574-0500
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan
    43200 Dequindre Rd Ste 102, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 997-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Diabetic Ulcers
Diabetic Wound Care
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gout
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Neuromas
Orthopedic Rehabilitation
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services
Physical Therapy
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion
Postoperative Complications
Rehabilitation Therapy
Repetitive Strain Injuries
Sever's Disease
Stiffness
Stress Fracture of Foot
Trauma Rehabilitation
Ulcer of Foot
Wellness Coaching
Wound Care and Management
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 14, 2018
    Everyone was polite and professional and I didn't have to wait very long.
    Becky in Sterling Heights, MI — Mar 14, 2018
    About Dr. Brian Kissel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740544683
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University and Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University Oxford Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Kissel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kissel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kissel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kissel has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

