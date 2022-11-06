Dr. Brian Kirshon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirshon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kirshon, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kirshon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Witwatersrand S Africa and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Kirshon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Perinatal Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-3670Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirshon?
I was 41 and had IVF when I was scheduled by my obgyn to meet with Dr. Kirshon. At first I was confused by his quiet demeanor but then I realized very quickly that he is a very learned science-type person (who is also from another country) and I was very comforted by his knowledge and expertise. He listened, asked questions and generally I felt better understood and more comforted by Dr. K than my own delivery dr. In fact, I almost switched to have Dr. K deliver my baby but stalled in the decision because I would have had to deliver 2 hrs from home. After he examined me the first time he stated he would be willing to do a VBAC for me. That alone... wow. He was patient and matter of fact and probably the best Dr. I had during all of my pregnancies. If you want someone who will not force a c-section on you and try to railroad you into decisions on your birth-day seek him out. I am pregnant again at 43 and travelling now from New Mexico back to Houston to have him scan me.
About Dr. Brian Kirshon, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Hebrew
- 1679574115
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Johannesburg Hospital S Africa
- University Of Witwatersrand S Africa
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirshon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirshon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirshon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirshon works at
Dr. Kirshon has seen patients for C-Section and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirshon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirshon speaks Hebrew.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirshon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirshon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirshon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirshon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.