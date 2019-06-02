See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Brian Kirschner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Kirschner works at Millennium Medical Group in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Millennium Medical Group
    Millennium Medical Group
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 40, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Cluster Headache
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    Jun 02, 2019
    I saw Dr.Kirschner on a consult following numerous tests ordered by my primary physician. He took a detailed history, asked lots of questions, reviewed my tests, examined me and summarized his findings.
    — Jun 02, 2019
    About Dr. Brian Kirschner, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1205872058
    UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
