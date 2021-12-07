Dr. Brian King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian King, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian King, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. King works at
Surgical Dermatology Group, 1940 Stonegate Dr Ste 130, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242, (205) 977-9876, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Associated Dermatologists, 1401 Edwards Lake Rd, Birmingham, AL 35235, (205) 977-9876
1419 Hamric Dr E, Oxford, AL 36203, (205) 977-9876
Surgical Dermatology Group, 7300 Halcyon Summit Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117, (205) 977-9876, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
Grandview Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Cigna
Humana
Patient review: Took time to explain the procedure, was interested in my concerns, did some neat and tidy stitching on my face.
- Dermatology
7 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1407274756
Medical School: UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certification: Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. King has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma.
