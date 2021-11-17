Overview

Dr. Brian Kindl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Kindl works at Aspen Dental in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.