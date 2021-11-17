Dr. Brian Kindl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kindl, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kindl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Kindl works at
Locations
-
1
Spinecare Medical Group3939 Houma Blvd Ste 18, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 392-7123
-
2
OrthoLouisiana2801 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (985) 326-8614
- 3 1810 Lindberg Dr Ste 1400, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 326-8614
-
4
The Work Clinic LLC1570 Lindberg Dr Ste 10, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 326-8614Monday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kindl?
Everyone from Erica at the Front Desk to Brittany and Ashley as the Medical Team were patient, courteous and compassionate. Dr Kindl himself, actually listened and after reviewing all the information, gave a diagnosis and discussed what it meant for my recovery. Truly grateful for such great medical care & personnel in this time of pandemic.
About Dr. Brian Kindl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1508084005
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Research of VA
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindl works at
Dr. Kindl has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.