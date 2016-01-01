Overview

Dr. Brian Kimmel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Kimmel works at Medical Associates Of Bridesburg in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.