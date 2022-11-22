Dr. Brian Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Kim, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln Fl 1, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Directions (916) 536-2442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 3, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Best care, knowledgeable and refers you to others, as needed, for second opinion. Dave
About Dr. Brian Kim, MD
- Pain Management
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1902241573
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University Of California San Diego
- George Washington University-Internship
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.