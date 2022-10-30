Overview

Dr. Brian Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital



Dr. Kim works at Consultants In Endocrinology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.