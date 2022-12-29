Dr. Brian Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Kerr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Great Lakes Orthopedic Center4045 W Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0900
Charlevoix Hospital14700 Lake Shore Dr, Charlevoix, MI 49720 Directions (231) 547-4024
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Kerr was friendly, professional, and compassionate. He made sure that I understood the procedure and the exercises needed to complete my recovery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
