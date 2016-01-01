Dr. Kerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Kerman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Kerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27031 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 545-4888
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 545-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Kerman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1730295130
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerman has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.