See All Psychiatrists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Brian Kelty, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brian Kelty, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Kelty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Kelty works at CHI Saint Joseph Health - Behavioral Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    3581 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Insomnia
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kelty?

Nov 22, 2022
I have spent years under the care of a psychiatrist. Throughout the years, different techniques and medications have been used by different physicians. It was not until I saw Dr Kelty that we were able to come up with a plan that has in effect "cured" my mental disorder. I may never be totally cured, but I am able to be stable and live each day feeling joy and contentment. I would highly recommend Dr. Kelty.
Linda Wood — Nov 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brian Kelty, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Kelty, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelty to family and friends

Dr. Kelty's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kelty

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Kelty, MD.

About Dr. Brian Kelty, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1124462221
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Kelty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kelty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kelty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kelty works at CHI Saint Joseph Health - Behavioral Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Kelty’s profile.

Dr. Kelty has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.