Dr. Brian Kelly, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Kelly, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Powell, WY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Powell Valley Healthcare and West Park Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Powell Valley Healthcare777 Avenue H, Powell, WY 82435 Directions (307) 754-1175
-
2
Cardiovascular Intervention PA1900 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 894-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Powell Valley Healthcare
- West Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very saddened that DR Kelly is not with CVI anymore We have been his patients for at least15 or more years, long before he was with CVI. I am not Happy. Renate Weber
About Dr. Brian Kelly, DO
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811985112
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp Med Ctr-Umdnj
- Saddle Brook Genl Hosp
- Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
