Dr. Brian Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kelly, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Middlesex Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - JFK180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 320, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 484-5596Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Loxahatchee12989 Southern Blvd Ste 104, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 484-5598Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
About Dr. Brian Kelly, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1598053803
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.